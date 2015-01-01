Abstract

Driver-machine shared control scheme opens up a new frontier for the design of driver assistance system, especially for improving active safety in emergency scenario. However, the driver's stress response to steering assistance and strong tire nonlinearity are main challenges suffered by controller designing for collision avoidance. These unfavorable factors are particularly pronounced during emergency steering maneuvers and sharply degrade shared control performance. This paper proposes a fuzzy-linear quadratic regulator (LQR) game-based control scheme to simultaneously enhance vehicle stability while compensating driver's inappropriate steering reaction in emergency avoidance. A piecewise linear-based Takagi-Sugeno (T-S) fuzzy structure is presented to mimic driver's knowledge about vehicle lateral nonlinearity, and the control authority is shared between driver and emergency steering assistance (ESA) system through steer-by-wire (SBW) assembly. An identical piecewise internal model is chosen for ESA and the shared lane-keeping problem is modeled as a fuzzy linear quadratic (LQ) problem, where the symmetrical fuzzy structure further enhances vehicle's ability to handle extreme driving conditions. In particular, the feedback Stackelberg equilibrium solutions of the fuzzy-LQ problem are derived to describe the interactive steering behavior of both agents, which enables the ESA to compensate driver's irrational steering reaction. Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) experiment demonstrates the ESA's capability in compensating driver's aggressive steering behavior, as well as the copiloting system's excellent tracking and stabilizing performance in emergency collision avoidance.



Keywords: piecewise linear, T-S fuzzy system, feedback LQ game, driver-machine copiloting, emergency collision avoidance

