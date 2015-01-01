Abstract

To enhance the performance of vehicle rollover detection and prevention, this paper proposes a novel control strategy integrating the mass-center-position (MCP) metric and the active rollover preventer (ARPer) system. The applied MCP metric can provide completed rollover information without saturation in the case of tire lift-off. Based on the continuous roll motion detection provided by the MCP metric, the proposed ARPer system can generate corrective control efforts independent to tire-road interactions. Moreover, the capability of the ARPer system is investigated for the given vehicle physical spatial constraints. A hierarchical control architecture is also designed for tracking desired accelerations derived from the MCP metric and allocating control efforts to the ARPer system and the active front steering (AFS) control. Cosimulations between CarSim® and MATLAB/SIMULINK with a fishhook maneuver are conducted to verify the control performance. The results show that the vehicle with the assistance of the ARPer system can successfully achieve better performance of vehicle rollover prevention, compared with an uncontrolled vehicle and an AFS-controlled vehicle.

