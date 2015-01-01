Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burn is one of the most common causes of injury in the world. The aim of this study was to determine the epidemiologic features and cost of hospitalization associated with burn injuries in Iran.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, the data related to hospitalized burn cases in 2017 were obtained from the office of curative affairs in the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran and analyzed regarding the epidemiologic features and hospitalization costs.



RESULTS: 35933 hospitalized burn patients, from the beginning to the end of 2017, with the mean age of 29.37 ± 21.41 (1 - 99) years were studied (59.4% male). Scald burns (49.4%) were the most prevalent type of burns and 30.3% of burns occurred in spring. The most frequent severity of burn injury was second-degree burns (69.3%) with 1-20 percent involvement of body's surface area (74.7%). Frequency of scald burn was higher in females, while the frequency of flame was higher in males. Total hospitalization cost of studied cases was 66910.22 $. In male patients, the highest average direct cost was related to electrical burns; while in females, the highest average direct cost was related to chemical burns. Higher degrees and percentages of burn injuries required a more costly treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Burn injuries most frequently happened in males, ages < 10 years, spring season, and with scald and flame. The most frequent injuries were second-degree burns with 1% - 20% body surface involvement. The highest direct hospitalization cost was related to chemical and electrical burns. There was a direct correlation between the degree and percentage of burn and the hospitalization costs.

Language: en