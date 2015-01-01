Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Urogenital system injuries (UGIs) are seen in 10% of adult cases with multiple trauma. Although UGIs are rarely life threatening, they can cause major long-term morbidities. This study aimed to evaluate the characteristics of traumatic UGIs in patients who were referred to emergency department following multiple traumas.



METHODS: This retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted on multiple trauma patients who were presented to emergency department during a 10-year period (2008-2017). All patients with kidney, ureter, bladder, urethra, or external genitalia injuries were studied. The patients' data were extracted from their clinical profiles.



RESULTS: Out of the 13598 admitted patients in our trauma center, UGIs were seen in 267 (1.9%) cases. The mean age of patients with UGIs was 27.3 ± 6.1 years (74.15% male). The highest incidence of UGI was seen in those aged between 21 and 30 years (39.7%) and motorcycle accidents (49%) was the most frequent cause of trauma. 221 patients had an unstable situation and were emergently transferred to operation room (13.57% with traumatic kidney injury). The most common injured sites of urogenital system were kidney with 155 (58%) cases, followed by external genitalia with 91 (34.1%) cases. 77.5% of cases were managed conservatively and the rest (22.5%) underwent surgical procedures.



CONCLUSION: UGIs comprise a low percentage (2%) of traumatic injuries, which are mostly caused by blunt trauma due to road traffic accidents. Kidney is the most common injured organ and UGIs mostly happen in young ages.

Language: en