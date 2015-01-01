|
Kazemzadeh M, Shafiei E, Jahangiri K, Yousefi K, Sahebi A. Arch. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2019; 7(1): e58.
Department of Health in Disasters and Emergencies, School of Public Health and Safety, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.
(Copyright © 2019, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences)
unavailable
31875212
INTRODUCTION: Hospitals are the most important infrastructures of any society. The hospital emergency department is one of the most important wards of hospitals in response to disasters. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the preparedness of hospital emergency departments in response to disasters in Iran via a systematic review and meta-analysis.
Disasters; disaster medicine; emergency service; hospital; meta-analysis as topic