Abstract

A software and hardware platform for gait simulation and system evaluation for lower limb intelligent prosthesis is proposed and designed, in order that the wearable symmetry effect of the intelligent knee prosthesis can be quantitatively analyzed by machine test instead of human wear test. The whole-body three-dimensional gait and motion analysis system instrument, a device to collect gait data such as joint angle and stride of adults, was used for extracting simulated gait characteristic curve. Then, the gait curve was fitted based on the corresponding joint to verify the feasibility of the test platform in the experiment. Finally, the developed artificial knee prosthesis was worn on the prosthetic evaluation system to quantitatively analyze the gait symmetry effect. The results showed that there was no significant difference in gait symmetry between the developed knee joints at different speeds, which could reach more than 88%. The simulation and evaluation of the prosthetic gait have good effects on the functional simulation and evaluation of the lower limb intelligent prosthesis.

提出并设计一种用于下肢智能假肢的步态仿真模拟与评测系统的软硬件平台，从而可通过机器测试代替人体穿戴测试，定量分析智能膝关节假肢的穿戴对称性效果。通过全身三维步态与运动分析系统仪器采集成年人的关节角度和步幅等步态数据，提取模拟步态特征曲线，通过相应关节拟合步态曲线实验，验证测试平台的可行性，然后将所研发智能膝关节假肢穿戴在假肢测评系统上，定量分析步态对称效果。结果表明所研发智能膝关节不同速度下的步态对称性无明显差异，均可超过 88%，假肢步态仿真模拟与评测对下肢智能假肢的功能模拟和评测具有良好的效果。.

