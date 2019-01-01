Abstract

Crime scenes are frequently poorly lit, making it difficult to recognize and identify implicated vehicles that have been caught on film or photographed during incidents. This paper explores vehicle recognition capabilities in dark images, specifically as when a vehicle's headlights are on and are projecting light onto a flat vertical surface. In this study, the headlight reflection patterns of 68 vehicles were photographed and analyzed. This paper presents a method for confirming or ruling out a vehicle's make and model by its headlight pattern.



Copyright © 2019 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

Language: en