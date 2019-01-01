SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Finkelstein N, Chaikovsky A, Cohen Y, Tsach T. Forensic Sci. Int. 2019; 307: e110120.

Toolmarks and Materials Laboratory, Division of Identification and Forensic Science, Israel Police Headquarters, Jerusalem, Israel.

10.1016/j.forsciint.2019.110120

31877544

Crime scenes are frequently poorly lit, making it difficult to recognize and identify implicated vehicles that have been caught on film or photographed during incidents. This paper explores vehicle recognition capabilities in dark images, specifically as when a vehicle's headlights are on and are projecting light onto a flat vertical surface. In this study, the headlight reflection patterns of 68 vehicles were photographed and analyzed. This paper presents a method for confirming or ruling out a vehicle's make and model by its headlight pattern.

Language: en

Criminalistics; Forensic science; Headlight pattern; Headlights; Vehicle; Vehicle headlight pattern; Vehicle identification

