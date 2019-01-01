SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gerdes ABM, Fraunfelter L, Alpers GW. J. Anxiety Disord. 2019; 69: e102174.

Affiliation

University of Mannheim, School of Social Sciences, Department of Psychology, Mannheim, Germany. Electronic address: alpers@uni-mannheim.de.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.janxdis.2019.102174

PMID

31877422

Abstract

Fear generalization is thought to be an important mechanism in the acquisition and maintenance of anxiety disorders. Previous studies have investigated fear generalization within one sensory modality - mainly within the visual domain. However, a growing body of evidence shows that emotional information is processed in more than one sensory modality. Based on network theories, we expected that fear may also generalize from stimuli in one sensory modality to another. To test our hypothesis, 42 participants underwent a differential conditioning paradigm, during which pictures were either presented with (vCS+) or without (vCS-) an aversive electric stimulus. After the acquisition phase, generalization was tested in the crossmodal group (n = 21) by presenting sounds which were semantically congruent to the visual vCS+ (i.e., the aGS+) or the vCS- (i.e., the aGS-). As a control, the unimodal group (n = 21) saw the pictures again. For the crossmodal group, we could show that US expectancy ratings generalized from conditioned pictures (vCS+) to semantically related sounds (aGS+). Moreover, when the vCS+ was presented during extinction, fear of the aGS+ extinguished, whereas extinction training with the aGS+ was found to be less effective for the vCS+. The findings are relevant for crossmodal fear acquisition and exposure therapy.

Copyright © 2019. Published by Elsevier Ltd.


Language: en

Keywords

Anxiety disorders; Crossmodal generalization; Fear conditioning; Fear extinction; Multimodality

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print