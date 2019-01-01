|
Citation
Lemieux R, Loiselle M, Berthelot N. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Nursing sciences, UQTR, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), Trois-Rivières, Québec, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
31876345
Abstract
Recently, Dr Crowe and Dr Porter highlighted in the Journal of Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing the importance of translating research evidence into mental health nursing practice (Crowe & Porter, 2019). We think that this would be particularly important with regard to what is currently considered the most important preventable cause of psychopathology: child maltreatment (Berthelot, Lemieux, & Maziade, 2019).
Language: en