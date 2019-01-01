SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lemieux R, Loiselle M, Berthelot N. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Nursing sciences, UQTR, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), Trois-Rivières, Québec, Canada.

10.1111/jpm.12588

31876345

Recently, Dr Crowe and Dr Porter highlighted in the Journal of Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing the importance of translating research evidence into mental health nursing practice (Crowe & Porter, 2019). We think that this would be particularly important with regard to what is currently considered the most important preventable cause of psychopathology: child maltreatment (Berthelot, Lemieux, & Maziade, 2019).

