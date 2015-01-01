|
Citation
|
Byun S, Lee HJ, Han JW, Kim JS, Choi E, Kim KW. PLoS One 2019; 14(12): e0227075.
|
Affiliation
|
Korean National Institute of Dementia, Seongnam, Korea.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31877181
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although walking speed is associated with important clinical outcomes and designated as the sixth vital sign of the elderly, few walking-speed estimation algorithms using an inertial measurement unit (IMU) have been derived and tested in the older adults, especially in the elderly with slow speed. We aimed to develop a walking-speed estimation algorithm for older adults based on an IMU.