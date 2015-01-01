Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between sleep during the acute stage of concussion and long-term outcomes. LITERATURE SURVEY: Literature searches were performed July 1st -August 1st 2018 in Ovid MEDLINE, CINAHL, and Web of Science along with hand searching for grey literature and cited references. Out of the 610 search results, 359 unique references were reviewed after duplicates were removed.



METHODOLOGY: Two reviewers independently reviewed and came to consensus on which titles/abstracts met inclusion/exclusion criteria (n=23). The 23 full-text articles were assessed independently by the same two reviewers for eligibility. Consensus was achieved, leaving four articles for quality assessment and data extraction. One person extracted relevant data from each study using a standard data-extraction table. The data extraction table was reviewed by two reviewers and consensus was achieved for completeness and accuracy. Quality appraisal was conducted to assess the risk for potential bias and quality of included articles. SYNTHESIS: Two of the articles included children < 16 years old and two included a wide age-range. In general, poorer sleep was associated with poorer outcomes following concussion at reassessments across any age population. Also, poorer sleep in the acute stage of concussion was associated with poorer long-term outcomes and recovery.



CONCLUSIONS: The variability in sleep assessments used, symptoms assessed, length of time to reassessments, and comparator group included made data synthesis challenging. The use of standard valid and reliable sleep assessments is recommended. Future studies may consider if addressing sleep disturbances early following concussion will improve longer-term outcomes.



