Citation
Sörbo A, Eiving I, Theodorsson E, Rydenhag B, Jonsdottir IH. Acta Neurol. Scand. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Institute of Stress Medicine, Region Västra Götaland, Gothenburg, Sweden.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
31879940
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Satisfactory anabolic reactions, including the activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, are essential following severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) and aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). Many factors may influence this activation. This study aimed to investigate whether individuals who reported chronic diseases, psychosocial afflictions or stressful events before a severe brain injury display a different pattern regarding cortisol levels retrospectively and up to three months compared with those who did not report stressful experiences. MATERIALS & METHODS: Fifty-five patients aged 16-68 years who were admitted to the neurointensive care unit (NICU) were included. Hair cortisol measurements offer a unique opportunity to monitor cortisol levels retrospectively and after the trauma. Hair strands were collected as soon as possible after admission to the NICU and every month until three months after the injury/insult. The participants/relatives were asked about stressful events, psychosocial afflictions and recent and chronic diseases.
Keywords
Severe brain injury; hair cortisol; pre-traumatic conditions; stress