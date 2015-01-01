SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wei WE, De Silva DA, Chang HM, Yao J, Matchar DB, Young SHY, See SJ, Lim GH, Wong TH, Venketasubramanian N. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 19(1): e373.

Affiliation

Raffles Neuroscience Centre, Raffles Hospital, Level 9, 585 North Bridge Road, Singapore, 188770, Singapore.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12877-019-1377-7

PMID

31878876

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stroke patients have increased risks of falls. We examined national registry data to evaluate the association between post-stroke functional level and the risk of low falls among post-stroke patients.

METHODS: This retrospective cohort study analyzed data from national registries to examine the risk factors for post-stroke falls. Data for patients who suffered ischemic strokes and survived the index hospital admission was obtained from the Singapore National Stroke Registry and matched to the National Trauma Registry, from 2011 to 2015. The primary outcome measure was a low fall (fall height ≤ 0.5 m). Competing risk analysis was performed to examine the association between functional level (by modified Rankin score [mRS] at discharge) and the risk of subsequent low falls.

RESULTS: In all, 2255 patients who suffered ischemic strokes had recorded mRS. The mean age was 66.6 years and 58.5% were men. By the end of 2015, 54 (2.39%) had a low fall while 93 (4.12%) died. After adjusting for potential confounders, mRS was associated with fall risk with an inverted U-shaped relationship. Compared to patients with a score of zero, the sub-distribution hazard ratio (SHR) increased to a maximum of 3.42 (95%CI:1.21-9.65, p = 0.020) for patients with a score of 2. The SHR then declined to 2.45 (95%CI:0.85-7.12, p = 0.098), 2.86 (95%CI:0.95-8.61, p = 0.062) and 1.93 (95%CI:0.44-8.52, p = 0.38) for patients with scores of 3, 4 and 5 respectively.

CONCLUSIONS: An inverted U-shaped relationship between functional status and fall risk was observed. This is consistent with the complex interplay between decreasing mobility (hence decreased opportunity to fall) and increasing susceptibility to falls. Fall prevention intervention could be targeted accordingly. (263 words).


Language: en

Keywords

Falls; Function; Modified Rankin scale; Stroke

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print