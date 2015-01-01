|
Srivastava K, Chaudhury S, Bhat PS, Prakash J. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2020; 28(1): 1-3.
Department of Psychiatry, AFMC, Pune, Maharashtra, India.
31879439
Suicide in farmers has been grabbing headlines in India for the past decade. In addition to farmers, suicide also occurs frequently among students, the self-employed, unemployed, and homemakers. A great deal of discussion and debate that has taken place on this topic, in print and electronic media, is high on rhetoric but short on reasoned analysis. Let us attempt to make a rational analysis.
