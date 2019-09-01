Abstract

Child and adolescent psychiatrists are on the front lines of performing challenging school threat assessments. With respect to school climate, clinicians should be aware of the presence of zero tolerance policies and inappropriate profiling. Removing a student from school does not eliminate the risk to the school community. School shootings often present similarly horrific themes and failures to respond properly to warning signs. Threatening communications in social media posts, drawings, and writings are significant clues to potential violence. Fascination with prior mass shooters is a potential high-risk warning sign. Thorough assessment of weapon access is essential. If there are significant concerns about a student's Internet activities, police can access a student's telephone and computer; the Federal Bureau of Investigation can also be contacted. Even if a threat appears to be relatively minor, a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation should still be performed, as important psychiatric concerns may be present. After threat assessment completion, it can be extremely challenging to find appropriate school placements for students with complex psychiatric problems who make serious threats. If indicated, a judge can order a forensic evaluation or remand the student to a hospital or residential programs. Ultimately, it is up to the psychiatrist to decide on the severity of the threat and the proper course of action, in collaboration with a school-based threat assessment team. The child and adolescent psychiatrist who performs a comprehensive threat assessment is likely to be in the best position to make these judgments to ensure the safety of all.



Copyright © 2019 American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en