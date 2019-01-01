Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Knee is the largest joint in the human body with a very complex anatomy. It is a mobile trochoginglymus (i.e. a pivotal hinge joint), which permits flexion and extension as well as a slight medial and lateral rotation. Since the knee supports nearly the whole weight of the body, it is vulnerable to both acute injury and the development of osteoarthritis. The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is an important ligament for the proper movement of knee joint. ACL injury commonly causes knee instability than injury to other knee ligaments.



CONCLUSION: In our study, we found the following: 1. Patients suffering from road traffic accidents have the highest rate of development of ACL injury department of Jawaharlal Nehru medical collage sawangi. 2. Twisting injuries/trivial fall injuries/injuries from fall on ground give the second highest numbers of ACL injuries in rural population. 3. Men are more prone to have ACL injury than women in rural population. 4. Patients falling in the age group of 16-25 years of age are more prone to have ACL injuries in rural population.



Copyright: © 2019 Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

