Citation
Kochhal N, Thakur R, Gawande V. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2019; 8(12): 4032-4035.
Affiliation
Associate Professor, Department of Orthopedics, AVBRH Rural Hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Sawangi, Maharashtra, India.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
31879655
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Knee is the largest joint in the human body with a very complex anatomy. It is a mobile trochoginglymus (i.e. a pivotal hinge joint), which permits flexion and extension as well as a slight medial and lateral rotation. Since the knee supports nearly the whole weight of the body, it is vulnerable to both acute injury and the development of osteoarthritis. The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is an important ligament for the proper movement of knee joint. ACL injury commonly causes knee instability than injury to other knee ligaments.
Language: en
Keywords
ACL injury; anterior cruciate ligament injury; incidence; sports injury