Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Aim of this study was to characterize acute poisoning and snakebite cases and their outcome in the Emergency Department (ED).



METHODS: This was a prospective study done in the ED of a tertiary healthcare center. Study included 184 patients of acute poisoning and 16 cases of snakebite. Data regarding demographics, type, time, and mode of poisoning, lag time in reaching the hospital, initiation of treatment, first aid, in-hospital treatment, and comorbid illness were obtained. Data regarding requirement of antidote, duration of hospitalization, and outcome were also obtained.



RESULTS: Out of 200 cases, 181 (90.5%) were adults and 19 (9.5%) were of pediatric age group. Poisoning was common among males (57%) than females (43%). Majority (40%) were from the age group of 21-30 years. Out of 200, 115 (57.5%) poisonings were suicidal, 68 (34%) were accidental, and 17 (8.5%) were homicidal. Acute poisonings included corrosive 54 (27%), drug overdose 26 (13%), organophosphorus compounds 20 (10%), rodenticides 20 (10%), and symptomatic snakebite 16 (8%). Seventy-two (36%) were admitted with a median hospital stay of 6 days with 5 (2.5%) deaths. Logistic regression analysis revealed poorer outcome for 15-30 years age [OR 12.6 (1.6-97.5), P = 0.015], males [OR 2.5 (1.4-4.4) P = 0.04], patients coming from >30 km [OR 4.3 (1.5-12.1), P = 0.006].



CONCLUSION: Our study demonstrated an increased incidence of corrosive ingestion. With increasing rates of suicidal ingestions, there is a need for holistic approach to manage mental health issues at primary care level.



Copyright: © 2019 Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

Language: en