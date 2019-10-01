Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is a lack of scientific studies on the assessment of patients with vestibular disorders associated with sleep quality disorders and its impact on the balance and overall quality of life.



OBJECTIVES: to assess the impact of the sleep quality on the balance and quality of life of individuals with peripheral vestibulopathies.



METHODS: 52 individuals with peripheral vestibulopathies underwent sleep quality assessment through the Pittsburgh sleep quality index, neurotological examination through dizziness handicap inventory and Tetrax posturography (Sunlight Medical Ltd.) in eight sensory conditions. Thirty-two healthy individuals (G3) participated as the control group.



RESULTS: Fourteen individuals with vestibulopathy had good quality of sleep (G1) and 38 showed poor quality of sleep (G2) as demonstrated by the Pittsburgh sleep quality index global scores (p=0.001). The dizziness handicap inventory showed worse impact of the dizziness on the quality of life in G2 when compared to G1 (p=0.045). The G 2 showed higher risk of falling in posturography when compared to G3 (p=0.012) and higher index of postural instability in five sensory conditions in comparison with G3. In the vestibulopathy groups, the worse the sleep quality, the higher the risk of falling (r=0.352) and the worse the quality of life (r=0.327).



CONCLUSION: Individuals with peripheral vestibulopathies and poor quality of sleep demonstrate worse balance evidenced by increased postural instability, higher risk of falls and worse perceived quality of life. The quality of sleep is a predictive factor for worse perceived quality of life and for higher risk of falls in individuals with peripheral vestibulopathies.



