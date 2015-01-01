SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pabón-Carrasco M, Ramirez-Baena L, Jiménez-Picón N, Ponce Blandón JA, Martínez-Montilla JM, Martos-García R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(1): e17010172.

Affiliation

Spanish Red Cross Nursing School, Universidad de Sevilla, Avda. de la Cruz Roja, nº 1 Dpdo., 41009 Seville, Spain.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17010172

PMID

31881733

Abstract

Bullying affects thousands of teenagers worldwide and has devastating consequences. Various studies suggest that the personality of teenagers is a risk profile for bullying. The aim of this study was to analyse the relationship between the personality of teenagers aged 14 to 16 years from three education centres located in the province of Seville (Spain) and bullying in any of its victim or aggressor roles. A multi-centre cross-sectional observational descriptive study was conducted in three education centres in the province of Seville (Spain). The sample consisted of 93 students. In order to measure the two main variables, the Bull-S test was used for bullying, and the EPQ-J questionnaire was used for personality traits. A descriptive and correlation analysis was performed between variables. The results showed that 14% (n = 13) of the sample were detected as victims and another 14% (n = 13) were detected as aggressors. Statistically significant differences were found between neuroticism (p = 0.044; Phi = 0.615), sincerity (p = 0.016; V de Cramer = 0.474), and anti-social behaviour (p = 0.007; Phi = 0.620) with the variables victim/aggressor. Bullies are typically males who score high on neuroticism and anti-social behaviour, with a tendency towards social dissimulation.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescence; aggression; bullying; nursing; personality; schools

