Abstract

Due to the aging world population and increasing trend in clinical practice to treat patients with multiple drugs, adverse events (AEs) are becoming a major challenge in drug discovery and public health. In particular, identifying AEs caused by drug combinations remains a challenging task. Clinical trials typically focus on individual drugs rather than drug combinations and animal models are unreliable. An added difficulty is the combinatorial explosion in the number of possible combinations that can be made using the increasingly large set of FDA approved chemicals. We present a statistical and computational technique for identifying AEs caused by two-drug combinations. Taking advantage of the large and increasing data deposited in FDA's postmarketing reports, we demonstrate that the task of predicting AEs for 2-drug combinations is amenable to the Likelihood Ratio Test (LRT). Our pAERS database constructed with LRT contains almost 77 thousand associations between pairs of drugs and corresponding AEs caused solely by drug-drug interactions (DDIs). The DDIs stored in pAERS complement the existing data sets. Due to our stringent statistical test, we expect many of the associations in pAERS to be unrecorded or poorly documented in the literature.

Language: en