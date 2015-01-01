CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Soendergaard PL, Wolffbrandt MM, Biering-Sørensen F, Nordin M, Schow T, Arango-Lasprilla JC, Norup A. Trials 2019; 20(1): 771.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, University of Southern Denmark, Campusvej 55, 5230, Odense, Denmark.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
31881932
Abstract
After publication of our article [1] we were notified that a few duplicate sentences were included on page 7 of the manuscript.
Language: en