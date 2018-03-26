|
Rauwenhoff J, Peeters F, Bol Y, van Heugten C. Trials 2019; 20(1): e773.
Department of Neuropsychology and Psychopharmacology, Faculty of Psychology and Neuroscience, Maastricht University, PO Box 616, 6200 MD, Maastricht, The Netherlands. caroline.vanheugten@maastrichtuniversity.nl.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
31881916
BACKGROUND: Following an acquired brain injury, individuals frequently experience anxiety and/or depressive symptoms. However, current treatments for these symptoms are not very effective. A promising treatment is acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), which is a third-wave behavioural therapy. The primary goal of this therapy is not to reduce symptoms, but to improve psychological flexibility and general well-being, which may be accompanied by a reduction in symptom severity. The aim of this study is to investigate the effectiveness of an adapted ACT intervention (BrainACT) in people with acquired brain injury who experience anxiety and/or depressive symptoms.
Acceptance and commitment therapy; Acquired brain injury; Anxiety; Depression; Protocol; RCT