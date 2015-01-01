Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Thiram, a fungicides, is widely used on seeds and as foliar agent on turf, vegetables and fruit. It is also used in the rubber industry as a vulcanization accelerator. When absorbed through the respiratory system, it is rapidly metabolised to dimethylthiocarbamate and carbon disulphide, causing noxious effects. A brief review is presented of the literature, centering on the interesting case of a 45-year-old woman admitted to the hospital suffering from acute respiratory failure.



RESULTS: Computer tomography in angiographic option (angio-CT) showed an extensive, irregular area of ground glass in both upper lobes and apical segments of the lower lobes of the lungs. A significant enlargement of both atria was also described. There was no improvement after cardiac treatment and patient was transferred to the pulmonary department where she was succesfully treated with systemic glucocortycosteroids. The patient remains under the supervision of the pulmonary out-patient department.

