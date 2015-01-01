|
Citation
Terelak A, Kołodziejczak S, Bulsa M. Ann. Agric. Environ. Med. 2019; 26(4): 572-578.
Affiliation
University of Szczecin, Poland.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Institute of Agricultural Medicine of Poland)
DOI
PMID
31885230
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In 2017, the third cyclical study on the scale of domestic violence against schoolchildren and youth in one of the rural communes of the Western Pomerania (Poland) was carried out. The study took into account five forms of violence: mental, physical, neglect, economic and sexual. Previous two editions of the study covered urban-rural (2016) and urban gminas (2015). MATERIAL AND METHODS: The research concept was implemented by means of the representative research method, with the use of auditing questionnaire interview technique, based on a research tool developed on the basis of a number of previous qualitative research and quantitative tests to measure the social scale of domestic violence.
Language: en
Keywords
|
adolescents; child abuse; domestic violence; family violence; physical neglect; physical violence; psychological neglect; psychological violence; rural areas; sexual violence