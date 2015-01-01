|
Citation
Masala D, D'Egidio V, Iona T, La Torre G. Ig. Sanita Pubbl. 2019; 75(4): 271-282.
Vernacular Title
“Enjoy the Sport - la scuola contro il doping e le dipendenza 2.0”. Intervento di educazione alla salute sul doping e droga: uno studio di campo nella scuola secondaria.
Affiliation
Sapienza Università di Roma, Dipartimento di Sanità Pubblica e Malattie Infettive, Roma, Italia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Iniziative Sanitarie)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
31887733
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The use of doping substances is growing not only in young athletes performing competitive and non-competitive sports, but also in amateur sports, thereby representing a social and public health problem. The aim of this study was to measure knowledge, attitudes and opinions on doping and drugs and their effects, among students of secondary schools, and to assess the effectiveness of a health education intervention. "Enjoy the Sport- the school against doping and addiction 2.0" is a program developed to discourage the use of drugs, in particular doping drugs, by introducing information on the origins, on the effects of drugs and examples of appropriate lifestyles. This project was conceived by C.I.S.C.O.D. (Comitato Italiano Sport Contro Droga), an association of the C.O.N.I. and carried out with its support.
Language: it