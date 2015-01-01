Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the intersession reliability of the Readiness Evaluation during Simulated Dismounted Operations (REDOp), a novel ecologically-based assessment for injured Service Members, provide minimal detectable change values, and normative reference range values. To evaluate the ability to differentiate performance limitations between able-bodied and injured individuals using the REDOp.



DESIGN: Repeated measures design and between group comparison. SETTING: Outpatient rehabilitative care setting. PARTICIPANTS: Service Members who were able-bodied (n = 32) or sustained a traumatic lower extremity injury (n = 22). INTERVENTIONS: During the REDOp, individuals walked over variable terrain as speed and incline progressively increased; they engaged targets; and carried military gear. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Endurance measured using total distance traveled; walking stability measured using range of full-body angular momentum; and shooting accuracy, precision, reaction time and acquisition time.



RESULTS: Intersession reliability analyses were conducted on a sub-group of 18 able-bodied Service Members. Interclass correlation coefficient values were calculated for distance traveled (0.91), range of angular momentum about three axes (0.78-0.93), shooting accuracy (0.61), precision (0.47), reaction time (0.21), and acquisition time (0.77). Service Members with lower extremity injury demonstrated significantly less distance traveled with a median distance of 0.89 km compared to 2.73 km for the able-bodied group (p < 0.001). Service Members with lower extremity injury demonstrated significantly less stability in the frontal and sagittal planes than the able-bodied group (p < 0.001). The primary performance limiter was endurance followed by pain for both groups. There was no evidence of ceiling effects.



CONCLUSIONS: The REDOp is a highly reliable, military-relevant assessment that can be used to measure performance and identify deficits across the domains of activity tolerance, gait stability, and shooting performance.

