Citation
Misse DG. Dilemas Rev. Estud. Conflito Controle Soc. 2019; 12(Espec): 29-52.
Vernacular Title
A pacificação das favelas cariocas e o movimento pendular na segurança pública
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Publisher Editora Garamond)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The paper explores the idea of a pendulum movement in Rio de Janeiro's public safety. The association between social and security policies is studied in order to explain the means used by the government to enforce the pacification policy of the favelas in the city. Based on data collected from police statistics, newspaper articles, and testimonials of police officers and residents of pacified favelas between 2012 and 2017, this article raises the hypothesis that the crisis within the Pacifying Police Units (UPPs) can be broken down into four distinct moments.
Language: pt
Keywords
movimento pendular; Pacifying Police Units (UPPs); pendulum movement in public security; políticas sociais; Rio de Janeiro; segurança pública; social policies; Unidade de Polícia Pacificadora