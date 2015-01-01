Abstract

The paper explores the idea of a pendulum movement in Rio de Janeiro's public safety. The association between social and security policies is studied in order to explain the means used by the government to enforce the pacification policy of the favelas in the city. Based on data collected from police statistics, newspaper articles, and testimonials of police officers and residents of pacified favelas between 2012 and 2017, this article raises the hypothesis that the crisis within the Pacifying Police Units (UPPs) can be broken down into four distinct moments.





O artigo explora a ideia de movimento pendular na segurança pública para explicar as tentativas de associação entre políticas sociais e de segurança, trazendo o "social" para garantir a política de pacificação das favelas cariocas. Aborda as dificuldades de articulação das políticas sociais nos territórios pacificados e a falta de diálogo dos moradores com a polícia. Com base em dados do período compreendido entre 2012 e 2017, de registros de ocorrência, matérias de jornais, relatos de policiais e moradores de favelas pacificadas, levanta a hipótese de que a crise das Unidades de Polícia Pacificadora (UPPs) pode ser explicada em quatro momentos.

Language: pt