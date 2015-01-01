SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lowenkron L. Dilemas Rev. Estud. Conflito Controle Soc. 2019; 12(Espec): 137-149.

The paper analyzes the management of human trafficking within the Brazilian Federal Police. To understand how the police defines the criminal type while denying the victimization discourse, the article suggests a strategic distinction be drawn between the notions of crime, violence, and violation of human rights. It proceeds to show how those who are recognized by the police as the real victims of human trafficking can be treated as irregular immigrants. Finally, it articulates ethnographic research with feminist theoretical discussions that have (critically) reimagined the connections between gender, violence, victimization, and agency


Language: pt

agência; agency; human trafficking; police; polícia; tráfico de pessoas; victimization; violence; violência; vitimização

