|
Citation
|
Sarı Doğan F, Guneysel O, Gökdağ E, Güneş M, Sümen SG. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine, Dr Lutfi Kirdar Kartal Education and Research Hospital, Istanbul, Turkey.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31889577
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless gas and tasteless. CO poisoning (COP) is one of the most frequently encountered inhalation poisonings. The most common cause of morbidity in COP is delayed neurological sequelae (DNS). DNS is the occurrence of neuropsychiatric findings within 2-240 days after discharge of patients with COP and there are no definitive diagnostic criteria. The aim of our study is; to determine the risk factors and incidence of DNS.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Carbon monoxide poisoning; Carboxyhemoglobin; Delayed neurological sequelae; Hyperbaric oxygen