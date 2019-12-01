Abstract

AIM: Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless gas and tasteless. CO poisoning (COP) is one of the most frequently encountered inhalation poisonings. The most common cause of morbidity in COP is delayed neurological sequelae (DNS). DNS is the occurrence of neuropsychiatric findings within 2-240 days after discharge of patients with COP and there are no definitive diagnostic criteria. The aim of our study is; to determine the risk factors and incidence of DNS.



METHOD: Our study is a retrospective, observational study. Patients with the diagnosis of COP in the emergency department between 2015 and 2016 were included in the study. Patients age, gender, findings in the initial physical examination (PE) and neurological examination (NE), blood carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) level, relation between hyperbaric oxygen (HBO) treatment and DNS were assessed.



RESULTS: Total of 72 patients were included in the study. Mean age was 33.43 ± 20.89. It was determined that pathological findings in the initial NE are a significant predictive factor for DNS (Odds ratio 18.600, p:0.004). Significant relation between NE and HBO treatment was present (p:00.1). There was no statistically significant relationship between initial COHb level and receiving HBO treatment (p:0.9). Median COHb level of patients with DNS was 30 (min:10, max: 43), median COHb level of patients without DNS was 25 (min:10, max:44) and there was no statistically significant relationship between the two groups according to COHb levels (p:0.7).



CONCLUSION: Pathological findings in the initial neurological examination had a predictive value for delayed neurological sequelae in patients with carbon monoxide poisoning.



