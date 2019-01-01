|
Citation
Santos J, Martins S, Azevedo LF, Fernandes L. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2019; 87: e104000.
Affiliation
Center for Health Technology and Services Research (CINTESIS), FMUP, Portugal; Department of Clinical Neurosciences and Mental Health, FMUP, Portugal; Clinic of Psychiatry and Mental Health, CHSJ, Porto, Portugal.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31891889
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The objective of this systematic review was to examine whether pain is a risk factor for suicidal behavior (suicide ideation, suicide attempts or suicide) in older adults. MATERIAL AND METHODS: An extensive search was conducted on the following databases: MEDLINE, ISI Web of Knowledge, Scopus and PsycARTICLES. Search terms used were "pain", "suicid*" and "elderly". Studies that assessed the relation between pain and suicidal behavior among people aged ≥60 years were included. Two reviewers independently screened the abstracts and applied selection criteria in the full-text of all included articles.
Language: en
Keywords
Aged; Pain; Suicidal ideation; Suicide; Suicide attempted