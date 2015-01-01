Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is generally known that firefighters are at increased risk of suicide. However, the prevalence and correlates of suicidal ideation in firefighters have not been thoroughly described to date. The aim of this study was to measure the 1-year prevalence of suicidal ideation in firefighters and to investigate the correlates of past-year suicidal ideation among the demographic, occupational and clinical characteristics.



METHOD: A web-based survey was conducted using a self-reported questionnaire. A total of 45,698 Korean firefighters were included for analysis. The prevalence of suicidal ideation in the past year was calculated and its correlates were elucidated using a multivariable logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: The 1-year prevalence of suicidal ideation was 10.66% in Korean firefighters. Recent traumatic experience, high levels of occupational stress from physical work environment and emotional labor, as well as current duty of officer were significant correlates of suicidal ideation in the previous year, even after controlling for the effects of PTSD and depressive symptoms. With respect to demographic factors, female gender and marital status of divorced/separated/widowed were identified to be associated with suicidal ideation in the previous year among firefighters.



CONCLUSIONS: The 1-year prevalence of suicidal ideation was high in Korean firefighters and was associated with various occupational factors as well as psychiatric symptoms. Early detection and management of these risk factors could reduce the risk of suicidal ideation in firefighters.

