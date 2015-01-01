|
Citation
|
Mehri M, Khazaee-Pool M, Arghami S. BMC Public Health 2020; 19(1): e1753.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Occupational & Safety Health Engineering, School of Public Health, Zanjan University of Medical Sciences, Zanjan, Iran. arghami@zums.ac.ir.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31888557
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In developing countries, a great number of people typically utilize public transportation such as Taxis. Therefore, taxi drivers have an important role in residents' well-being and safety. The aim of this study was to describe the subjective experiences and insights on safe driving among taxi drivers in Zanjan, Iran.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Economic pressure; Job satisfaction; Qualitative study; Social prestige; Taxi drivers; Traffic chaos; Traffic safety