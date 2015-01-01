Abstract

Purpose: This study aimed to define the behavioral determinants influencing the decision of intensivists to consult a poison center (PC) when managing patients with calcium channel blocker (CCB) poisoning.Material and methods: Semi-structured interviews were conducted involving a convenience sample of 18 intensivists. Two independent reviewers analyzed the interview responses using the Theoretical Domains Framework. Based on the impact and frequency of the reported behaviors, we selected the most relevant domains likely to influence intensivists' decision to consult a PC for CCB poisoning.Results: Beliefs influencing physicians positively to consult a PC for CCB poisoning were identified in the following domains: knowledge (e.g., lower level of evidence), social or professional role and identity (e.g., high credibility attributed to the PC), reinforcement (e.g., multiple drug poisoning, infrequent or potentially lethal poisoning, medicolegal considerations), and behavioral regulation (e.g., facilitated access of PC to patient's hospital chart, direct communication with a toxicologist). Beliefs deterring physicians from consulting a PC for CCB poisoning were identified in the following domains: knowledge (e.g., better awareness of recommendations decreases tendency to call), goals (e.g., priority for patient stabilization), and memory, attention, and decision process (e.g., cognitive overload due to an unstable patient).Conclusion: This qualitative study identified potential behavioral targets that future implementation strategies should address to improve collaboration between PCs and intensivists. In light of our results, the Québec PC now asks clinicians if the poisoned patient is unstable prior to collecting any other information. When necessary, a teleconference with the toxicologist is proposed earlier than before.

Language: en