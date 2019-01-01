|
Citation
|
Amir A, Haleem F, Mahesar G, Abdul Sattar R, Qureshi T, Syed JG, Ali Khan M. Cureus 2019; 11(11): e6229.
|
Affiliation
|
Gastroenterology, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi, PAK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31890428
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Any substance if taken in enough quantity can be defined as a poison provided it causes physiological or anatomical harm. It can range from food products to therapeutic medications to toxins and chemicals. Animals, plants, and insects also produce toxins, which are poisonous. While any route of ingestion is dangerous, most poisons are either taken by mouth or inhaled. Rarely intravenous access as in the case of heroin/opoids overdose is seen as well. Poisoning whether deliberate or otherwise is a growing problem of the modern world. Young people are disproportionally affected by it. Mostly household products such as insecticides, bleach, acid, etc. are used. Harmful ingestion of prescription meds, recreational drugs, psychiatric medicines, and opoids has been on the rise in recent times. This is one of the major sources of poisoning these days. Data with respect to Sindh and Pakistan is scarce. As the largest referral center in the country, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre sees its fair share of poisoning cases. Here we evaluate the trends and increasing burden of poisoning cases seen at this center. AIMS: To evaluate the epidemiological, poisoning characteristics and treatment outcomes of patients admitted to the National Poisoning Control Centre (NPCC) at Karachi, Pakistan.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; karachi; organophosphate poisoning; outcome; pakistan; poisoning