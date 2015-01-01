Abstract

These data support the research article: 'The elasticities of passenger transport demand in the Northeast Corridor', Escanuela Romana, I. (2019) [1]. The necessary data were collected in order to be able to estimate a demand model for the different modes of transport between cities in the Northeast Corridor (NEC) of the United States. The data set includes the number of passengers, transport prices, its share within the budget of consumer expenses, for each one of the relevant passenger transportation modes: train, aeroplane, car and coach. The lack of official statistics on the number of passengers and road transport prices is confronted by reconstructing the series from the NEC freeway traffic meters. Such series shall, therefore allow us to estimate a multi-equational demand model in which the conditions of the rational consumer may be added and tested. Without this knowledge, it would not be possible to understand the elasticities and consider the most suitable maximising business strategies and public policies for the wellbeing of consumers.



