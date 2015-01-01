SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kadhem SK, Hewson P. Data Brief 2020; 28: e104966.

Affiliation

University of Plymouth, School of Computing and Mathematics, United Kingdom.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.dib.2019.104966

PMID

31890806

PMCID

PMC6926288

Abstract

This article presents the databases analyzed and used to evaluate the risk of segment-based roads resulting from traffic crashes for three main motorways in UK from 2010 to 2014. The raw database is collection to many partial data for variables related to compute the crashes rates for each segment. These data were used to develop and select the best Bayesian probabilistic model presented in our research article (Kadhem et al., 2018) [1]. The data provided in this article would be an important source for studies that require evaluating statistical models and also to improve and develop the plans of traffic safety.

© 2019 The Authors.


Language: en

Keywords

Bayesian inference; Hidden markov models; Model selection; Traffic and transportation

