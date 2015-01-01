SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Weber Y, Kanarachos S. Data Brief 2020; 28: e104950.

Affiliation

Research Institute Future Transport and Cities, Coventry University, Priory Street, CV1 5FB, United Kingdom.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.dib.2019.104950

PMID

31890795

PMCID

PMC6931093

Abstract

This article presents a dataset recorded with a sensor-equipped research vehicle on public roads in the city of Coventry in the United Kingdom. The sensor suite includes a monocular-, infrared- and smartphone-camera, as well as a LiDAR unit, GPS receiver, smartphone sensors and vehicle CAN bus data logger. Data were collected by day and night in a variety of traffic, weather and road surface conditions with a focus on the correlation between vehicle dynamics and the environmental perception process of automated vehicles.

© 2019 The Author(s).


Language: en

Keywords

Automated vehicles; Computer vision; Public road data; Road anomalies; SLAM; Target state estimation; Vehicle dynamics

