Weber Y, Kanarachos S. Data Brief 2020; 28: e104950.
Research Institute Future Transport and Cities, Coventry University, Priory Street, CV1 5FB, United Kingdom.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
31890795
This article presents a dataset recorded with a sensor-equipped research vehicle on public roads in the city of Coventry in the United Kingdom. The sensor suite includes a monocular-, infrared- and smartphone-camera, as well as a LiDAR unit, GPS receiver, smartphone sensors and vehicle CAN bus data logger. Data were collected by day and night in a variety of traffic, weather and road surface conditions with a focus on the correlation between vehicle dynamics and the environmental perception process of automated vehicles.
Language: en
Automated vehicles; Computer vision; Public road data; Road anomalies; SLAM; Target state estimation; Vehicle dynamics