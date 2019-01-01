Abstract

Accidental falls occur to people of all ages, with some resulting in concussive injury. At present, it is unknown whether children and adolescents are at a comparable risk of sustaining a concussion compared to adults. This study reconstructed the impact kinematics of concussive falls for children, adolescents, and adults and simulated the associated brain tissue deformations. Patients included in this study were diagnosed with a concussion as defined by the Zurich Consensus guidelines. Eleven child, 10 adolescent, and 11 adult falls were simulated using MADYMO, with three ellipsoid pedestrian models sized to each age group. Laboratory impact reconstruction were conducted using Hybrid III head forms, with finite element model simulations of the brain tissue response using recorded impact kinematics from the reconstructions. The results of the child group showed lower responses than the adolescent group for impact variables of impact velocity, peak linear acceleration, and peak rotational acceleration but no statistical differences existed for any other groups. Finite element model simulations showed the child group to have lower strain values than both the adolescent and adult groups. There were no statistical differences between the adolescent and adult groups for any variables examined in this study. With the cases included in this study, young children sustained concussive injuries at lower modeled brain strains than adolescents and adults, supporting the theory that children may be more susceptible to concussive impacts than adolescents or adults.



