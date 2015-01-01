Abstract

This study investigates the association between participation in four domains of physical activity, social activities, and global life satisfaction among 2344 community-dwelling older adults (72.3 ± 5.5 years; 65.6% female) in Brazil. Comparison analyses were performed on the frequencies, and statistical analysis also included univariate and hierarchical logistic regression analysis. Of all the physical activity domains analyzed, only leisure-time physical activity was found to be associated with global life satisfaction. There was also a positive association between global life satisfaction and social activity participation. We conclude that the specific domain in which activity is performed interferes with one's perception of his or her life.

