Citation

Bertelli-Costa T, Neri AL. J. Health Psychol. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

State University of Campinas, Brazil.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1359105319893020

PMID

31888387

Abstract

This study investigates the association between participation in four domains of physical activity, social activities, and global life satisfaction among 2344 community-dwelling older adults (72.3 ± 5.5 years; 65.6% female) in Brazil. Comparison analyses were performed on the frequencies, and statistical analysis also included univariate and hierarchical logistic regression analysis. Of all the physical activity domains analyzed, only leisure-time physical activity was found to be associated with global life satisfaction. There was also a positive association between global life satisfaction and social activity participation. We conclude that the specific domain in which activity is performed interferes with one's perception of his or her life.


Language: en

Keywords

aged; motor activity; personal satisfaction; social participation

