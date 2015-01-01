SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wu Y, Wang J, Liu J, Zheng J, Liu K, Baggs JG, Liu X, You L. J. Nurs. Manag. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

School of Nursing, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China.

10.1111/jonm.12947

31891429

AIM: We aimed to test a model examining the direct and indirect effects of the work environment on workplace violence, nurse burnout, and work attitudes of Chinese hospital nurses.

BACKGROUND: Work environment is a key factor related to nurses' work attitudes. There has been limited information about how the work environment influences nurses' work attitudes.

METHOD: This was a cross-sectional study that included 1,517 hospital nurses in 111 medical/surgical units in 23 hospitals from Guangdong province, China. Structural equation modeling was used to test a hypothesized model that supposed work environment has both direct and indirect effects on work attitudes (e.g., job satisfaction and intention to leave) through workplace violence and nurse burnout.

RESULTS: Better work environment was related to higher job satisfaction and lower intention to leave both directly and indirectly through two mediators: workplace violence and burnout. Burnout mediated the association of workplace violence with job satisfaction and intention to leave.

CONCLUSIONS: Improving work environment would promote nurse safety and subsequently contribute to stabilize the nurse workforce. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: To help nurses achieve safety and improved work attitudes, nurse managers should build a positive work environment and help nurses who have experienced workplace violence relieve their burnout.

China; burnout; intention to leave; job satisfaction; nurse; work environment; workplace violence

