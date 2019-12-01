Abstract

PURPOSE: Facial trauma caused by motorcycle accidents has become a major issue because of its high prevalence and morbidity, causing death and esthetic and functional sequelae in many individuals. This work evaluated helmet and alcohol use and severity of facial fractures in motorcyclists treated at public hospitals in Pernambuco, Brazil.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This prospective study was conducted from December 2016 to December 2018 and submitted to statistical and descriptive analysis. Variables such as gender, age, helmet use and type, previous accidents, and duration of hospitalization were collected. The Facial Injury Severity Scale was used to classify the facial fractures. The Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test was used to verify alcohol dependence.



RESULTS: The sample was composed of 455 patients. Most were male patients (90.8%) and were aged 18 to 29 years (54.5%). Of the patients, 36.5% reported no helmet use and 31.6% reported wearing an open helmet. Alcohol use was reported in 38.7% of the group. In 79.8% of the sample, alcohol use was classified as low risk. There was a greater likelihood of having severe facial trauma if patients were aged between 30 and 39 years and had harmful or at-risk alcohol use. These patients also tended to remain hospitalized for more than 10 days. No statistically significant relationship was found with the type of helmet.



CONCLUSIONS: The individuals most affected by facial trauma were young male patients (aged 18 to 29 years). Patients aged 30 to 39 years with high-risk use and dependence on alcohol were more likely to have more complex facial trauma. The type of helmet used was not effective in reducing the severity of facial fractures.



