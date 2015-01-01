SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Farmer B, Stoerger L, Vyavahare M, Sharma R. J. Telemed. Telecare 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, United States.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Royal Society of Medicine Press)

DOI

10.1177/1357633X19893879

PMID

31888405

Abstract

During a mass casualty disaster drill at NewYork-Presbyterian’s Lower Manhattan Hospital in April 2019, the Emergency Department (ED) used telemedicine to see low-acuity ‘walking wounded’ patients. This telemedicine service is provided every day as ED Express Care Service and staffed by off-site, board-certified Emergency Medicine attending physicians. This novel use of the ED Express Care Service allowed the ED to provide timely, safe, quality care while expanding resources and ED capacity through rapid assessment, treatment and discharge of the low-acuity patients.

Keywords Telemedicine, emergency medicine, disaster planning


Language: en

Keywords

Telemedicine; disaster planning; emergency medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print