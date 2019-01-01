Abstract

Bilateral fracture-dislocation of the talus is a rare occurrence. It represents 0.06% of the dislocations and 2% of the traumas of the talus. We report the case of a 29-year-old patient with an exposed bilateral fracture of the talus following a plane accident. On the right ankle, the patient had a fracture-dislocation Hawkin 3 Gustilo II, on the left ankle presented a Hawkin 4 Gustilo IIIB. The patient was treated within six hours from the trauma. We reduced the dislocation and performed an osteotomy of the tibial malleolus and osteosynthesis of the fracture with screws. The definitive stabilisation has been achieved in both limbs with an external fixator. We evaluated the patient at 1, 3, 6, 8, 12 and 18 months from treatment, with a radiograph and with SF-36 and Foot and Ankle Disability Index questionnaires. No infection was reported, radiographs showed a successful consolidation of the fracture in both limbs. At the one year follow-up, the patient was able to walk without aids and there were no signs of osteonecrosis on the MRI. The treatment of these lesions requires timely treatment, an anatomical reduction of the fracture and patient's collaboration. The use of external fixator with internal osteosynthesis represents a good therapeutic option in Hawkins 3 and 4 type fractures.



