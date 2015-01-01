|
Citation
|
Lee A, Ji LJ, Li Y, Zhang Z. Person. Soc. Psychol. Bull. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Peking University, China.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31889473
|
Abstract
|
We examined cultural differences in people's lay theories of demeanor-how demeanor may be perceived as a straightforward and reliable reflection of reality (convergence theory) or as a deviating reflection of reality (divergence theory). Across different domains of competition, Euro-Canadians perceived greater competence in an opponent with a competent demeanor, whereas Chinese paradoxically perceived greater competence in an opponent with no signs of competence (Studies 1-4b). The results, unexplained by attributional styles (Study 1), likability (Study 3), or modesty (Study 3), suggest that Euro-Canadians endorse a stronger convergence theory than Chinese in their inferences of competence. Corroborated with qualitative data (Study 4a), such cultural differences were explained by the beliefs that demeanor can be a misleading reflection of reality, verified in college and community (Study 4b) samples. We discuss the implications for social perception, intergroup dynamics, and self-presentation in competitions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
appearance and reality; competition; convergence theory; culture; demeanor; divergence theory; inferences of competence