Citation
Swanson LR, Bellanca JL, Helton J. Saf. Health Work 2019; 10(4): 461-469.
Affiliation
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Pittsburgh Mining Research Division, USA.
Copyright
DOI
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Collisions involving workers and mobile machines continue to be a major concern in underground coal mines. Over the last 30 years, these collisions have resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities. Recently, the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) proposed a rule that would require mines to equip mobile machines with proximity detection systems (PDSs) (systems designed for automated collision avoidance). Even though this regulation has not been enacted, some mines have installed PDSs on their scoops and hauling machines. However, early implementation of PDSs has introduced a variety of safety concerns. Past findings show that workers' trust can affect technology integration and influence unsafe use of automated technologies.
Keywords
automation; mining; occupational safety; proximity detection; trust