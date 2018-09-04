|
BACKGROUND: People with dementia progressively lose cognitive and functional abilities. Interventions promoting exercise and activity may slow decline. We developed a novel intervention to promote activity and independence and prevent falls in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or early dementia. We successfully undertook a feasibility randomised controlled trial (RCT) to refine the intervention and research delivery. We are now delivering a multi-centred RCT to evaluate its clinical and cost-effectiveness.
Activities of daily living; Balance training; Cognitive impairment; Dementia; Dual-task training; Falls prevention; Occupational therapy; Physiotherapy; Strength training; Tailoring