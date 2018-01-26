|
Bourque MO, Schneider KL, Calamari JE, Reddin C, Stachowiak A, Major MJ, Duncan C, Muthukrishnan R, Rosenblatt NJ. Trials 2019; 20(1): e812.
Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicines' Center for Lower Extremity Ambulatory Research (CLEAR), Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, 3333 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL, 60064, USA. noah.rosenblatt@rosalindfranklin.edu.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
31888708
BACKGROUND: Low balance confidence is a prevalent yet overlooked issue among people who use lower limb prostheses (LLP) that can diminish community integration and quality of life. There is a critical need to develop rehabilitation programs that specifically target balance confidence in people who use LLP. Previous research has shown that multicomponent interventions including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques and exercise are feasible and effective for improving balance confidence in older adults. Therefore, a cognitive behavioral-physical therapy (CBPT) intervention was developed to target balance confidence and increase community integration in people who use LLP.
Activity; Amputee; Community integration; Fear avoidance; Gaming; Virtual reality