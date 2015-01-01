Abstract

Chemical enterprises are characterized by many casualties and frequent serious accidents. In order to reduce the likelihood of such accidents and ensure safe production effectively, a new safety assessment method based on multi-sensor technology and fuzzy information fusion algorithm is proposed based on theory of fuzzy systems. The important parameters such as dust concentration, temperature and smoke concentration are monitored by various sensors in chemical enterprises, and information obtained by multiple sensors are fuzzified and optimized through the compositional operation and decision rules of a data fusion center, so as to fully utilize the information obtained from each monitoring point and obtain accurate estimations of the environmental safety state. In this paper, an example is presented to illustrate that the multi-sensor fuzzy information fusion algorithm increases the confidence level of industrial safety monitoring and improves the performance of the safety monitoring system.

Language: en