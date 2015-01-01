Abstract

This study applied Logistic Regression (LR) on observational survey data to evaluate the factors associated with pedestrians' utilization of pushbuttons at signalized midblock crosswalks. The study data was collected from twenty signalized midblock crosswalks located in Las Vegas, Nevada. These crosswalks are equipped with either Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs), Circular Rapid Flashing Beacons (CRFBs), Circular Flashing Beacons (CFBs), Traffic Control Signals (TCSs), or Pedestrians Hybrid Beacons (PHBs). The regression results revealed the association between pushbutton utilization and various human, infrastructure, and traffic related factors. Among the human factors, the arrival sequence to the crosswalks was found to have the highest impact on warning light activation tendency, as first arriving pedestrians were eight times more likely to press the pushbutton. Moreover, males, the elderly, children, and teens are also less likely to press pushbuttons. Furthermore, pedestrians involved in secondary activities such as carrying/holding things in their hands, have relatively low odds ratio of pressing the pushbutton, while phone use was a statistically insignificant factor. Of the infrastructure factors, in comparison to TCSs and PHBs, all flash-based signal types (CRFBs, CFBs. and RRFBs) are associated with increased pushbutton pressing. The crosswalks located in residential locations are also associated with higher odds of pressing the pushbutton, as compared to the ones located in mixed land. A greater number of lanes and higher oncoming vehicle speeds are associated with higher odds of pressing a pushbutton. These findings can be crucial to city engineers and planners in improving pedestrian safety at midblock crosswalks.

