Abstract

About 18% of crashes on Virginia's interstates from 2014 to 2016 were reported to be wet crashes. Although extensive research on crashes has been conducted, limited attention has been devoted to the prediction of wet crashes. The ratio of wet over dry crashes (wet over dry ratio [WDR]) has traditionally been the parameter of interest. In this paper, negative binomial regression is used to quantify the relationship between WDR and traffic and road parameters. One issue with the WDR is the handling of sites with zero dry crash counts. This was addressed by numerically replacing the zeros with 0.5 or by using an empirical Bayes estimate of the expected number of dry crashes instead of the dry crash counts. The empirical Bayes approach resulted in a better model fit as measured using Akaike's Information Criterion. The negative binomial model developed for wet crashes was used to identify parameters that affect the pavement water film thickness and the expected number of wet crashes. The approach identified the longitudinal grade difference as an important parameter.

